Contest puts student art in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON – High school students have a chance to showcase their work in the U.S. Capitol complex for one year and win a scholarship to an arts university through the 2018 Congressional Art Competition.

“Our community has much to be thankful for, including many talented high school artists and their dedicated teachers, as well as the parents who support their dreams,” Congressman Robert Pittenger said.

Five other finalists will have the option of displaying their artwork in Pittenger’s North Carolina offices.

Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 26. Details and rules are available at www.pittenger.house.gov/constituent-services/arts-competition.