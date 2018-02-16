Dining scores for Feb. 16

The Mecklenburg Health Department inspected these restaurants Feb. 2 to 8 (Pineville restaurants were inspected in January):

Lowest scores

• Brueggers Bagel Bakery, 4327 Park Road. – 90

Violations include: Employee drink stored on prep surface; wiping cloth stored in sink; stickers and residue were on containers; and box of precooked sausage patties stored on prep surface under no refrigeration.

• Mandarin Express, 4400 Sharon Road – 90

Violations include: Employee used cell phone and touched face without washing hands; pans and cleavers had food debris; lo mein wasn’t cool properly; fried rice and orange chicken was held hot enough; and label from yesterday used to mark time for bourbon chicken in rear kitchen.

• Persis Biryani Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 90

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t on duty; unwashed produce stored over ready-to-eat foods; pan of rice and tomato sauce was held hot enough; and pan of goat, lamb and red chicken made without date mark.

• KFC, 8809 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t on duty; spray arm on sink was in poor repair; can opener was soiled; and mashed potatoes weren’t held hot enough.

28209

• Greek Eats, 4948 Airport Center Pkwy. – 97

• Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. – 95

• Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 98

• Urban Cookhouse, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 95

28210

• Café at 6100, 6100 Fairview Road – 99

• Chuan Wang Fu Sushi & Asian Bistro, 8418 Park Road – 94

• Ilios Noche, 8426 Park Road – 96

• Sam’s Mart, 10222 Johnston Road – 95

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 93

28211

• Brown Bag, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Catering By Tara, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5

• Cordre, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• Eddie’s Place Restaurant, 617 South Sharon Amity Road – 95.5

• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 94.5

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 97.5

• Yafo Kitchen, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 97

28226

• KFC, 8809 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5

• Pizza Hut, 8800 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 7631 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5

28227

• Olde Sycamore Grill, 7500 Olde Sycamore Drive – 96.5

• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 98.5

28270

• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5

• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 95.5

• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 95

28277

• American Burger, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97.5

• Bamboo 7 Asian Cuisine, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 94

• Bi-Lo (deli), 8620 Camfield St. – 94

• Bi-Lo (market), 8620 Camfield St. – 100

• Bravo! Cucina Italiana, 9824 Rea Road – 95

• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 97

• Buffalo Wings and Rings, 16715 Orchard Stone Run – 96

• Einstein Bros Bagel, 13736 Conlan Circle – 92.5

• Fox and Hound, 15235 John J Delaney Drive – 95

• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 96

• Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 93.5

28134

• Bi-Lo (restaurant), 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• Captain D’s, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 93

• Chick-fil-A, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5

• Circle K, 8925 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• Firehouse Subs, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93

• Flipside’s Corner Grind, 333 Main St. – 91

• Funtasticks, 10400 Cadillac St. – 94

• Jason’s Deli, 10610 Centrum Pkwy. – 95.5

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94

• Sarku Japan, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 91.5

• Sky Asian Bistro, 9925 Leitner Drive – 96