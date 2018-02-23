Arts briefs for Feb. 23

Little Black Dress Initiative highlights poverty

CHARLOTTE – Junior League of Charlotte will hold the third annual Little Black Dress Initiative the week of Feb. 26 to March 2 with a fundraising goal of $60,000.

The campaign highlights the challenges that face the over 1.6 million North Carolinians living in poverty and the programs and services of the JLC that help combat the effects of poverty.

Participants will wear the same black dress for five consecutive days with a pin that reads “Ask Me About My Dress” with the goal of sparking conversation and spreading awareness.

Junior League of Charlotte raised more than $25,000 in 2016 and $50,000 in 2017 through the effort.

Call 704-375-5993 for details. Make donations at https://jlcharlotte-lbdi.causevox.com/.

Heritage museum unveils ‘Made By Hands’

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Heritage Museum is featuring the handwork of our mothers and grandmothers at its latest exhibit,” Made By Hand.”

The exhibit is a compilation of saved and savored items, such as doilies and a doll’s dress, hairpin and Irish Lace, baby booties and a crocheted cup saucer and plate.

The exhibit can be seen 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday through May 26 at 232 N. Trade St. There is a small admission fee.

Call 704-708-4996 or email info@matthews heritagemuseum.org for details.

‘American Pickers’ looking for hidden treasures

CHARLOTTE – Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz plan to film episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the region in the spring. The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” on History.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasures.

If you or someone you know (no stores) has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can look through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.