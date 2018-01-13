Opera Carolina presents ‘Rigoletto’

CHARLOTTE – Opera Carolina presents its latest iteration of epic classics retold for today’s audiences with “Rigoletto” by Guiseppi Verdi.

Tragedy befalls Rigoletto, an ugly hunch-backed court jester, when he takes matters into his own hands. Verdi’s saga reveals the dangerous truth that can happen when love leads to murder.

“We hope that this production will introduce a new generation to the arts while reintroducing loyal opera lovers to this touching and epic story,” said Magali Simard-Galdes who plays Rigoletto’s daughter.

Local and international actors, artists and crew depict this story of revenge and love. The cast includes Anooshah Golesorkhi as Rigoletto, as well as Raffaele Abete, Magali Simard-Galdes, Matthew Curran, Leyla Martinucci, Megan Miller, Ashraf Sewailam, Jonathan White, Eric Loftin, Carl Dupont and Xela Pinkerton.

Opera Carolina’s “Rigoletto” debuts Feb. 11, with additional shows Feb. 15 and 17. Buy tickets at www.operacarolina.org.