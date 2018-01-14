Items sought for Ballantyne Ball

CHARLOTTE – The community will have a chance to donate household items to benefit the Ballantyne Ball’s 2018 charity, HeartBright Foundation.

People can drop off art, antiques, jewelry and automobiles of at least $150 in value 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 to 26 at 3401 International Airport Drive, suite 100.

The Ballantyne Ball, presented by Brighthouse Financial, is partnering with Everything But the House to raise money for the HeartBright Foundation. EBTH will auction off items Feb. 9 to 13, giving 65 percent of the proceeds toward the charity.