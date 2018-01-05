Dining scores for Jan. 5

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 15 to 28:

Lowest Scores

• Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 87.5

Violations include: Employee drink stored on prep table; employee touched garbage can but didn’t wash hands; sink didn’t have disposable towels; raw fish stored above ready-to-eat crab meat and sauces; lids were soiled with debris; sauce stored on ground; and wet wiping cloth was stored on top of dish machine.

• Shiki, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 90.5

Violations include: Employee food stored above sauce buckets; sink didn’t have paper towels; raw shrimp, scallops and pork stored above ready-to-eat foods; lettuce, tofu and hard-boiled eggs were held above 45 degrees in reach-in cooler; soy sauce bucket stored on floor; and plastic food storage tubs stacked wet.

• Room 18 Asian Sushi Bar, 9935 Rea Road – 91

Violations include: Employee drink on counter next to food; employee handled dirty dishes and then handled clean equipment without washing hands; employee rinsed cup in hand-washing sink; raw chicken stored above raw fish in cooler; and time wasn’t written for rice.

28209

• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 94

• Antojitos El Jaral, 4200 South Blvd. – 98.5

• Dragon House Buffet, 355 E. Woodlawn Road – 94

• Georges Brasserie, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 94

• Little Spoon Eatery, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 99

• Nekter Juice Bar, 2725 South Blvd. – 96

• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 95

• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 97

• Urban Cookhouse, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 95

28226

• Barrington’s, 7822 Fairview Road – 98

• Bonefish Grill, 7520 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93

• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 96.5

• Char Bar 7, 6300 Carmel Road – 97.5

• Great Wall of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 94

• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 94

• Quik Shoppe, 11924 Elm Lane – 92

• Sonny’s Bar B Q, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria and Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 98

• Trio Restaurant, 10709 McMullen Creek Pkwy. – 95

28277

• 7-Eleven, 5200 Piper Station Drive – 98

• 7-Eleven, 10806 Providence Road – 95.5

• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 96.5

• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 97

• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village – 95

• Chick-fil-A, 10001 Rea Road – 98

• Chick-fil-A, 7910 Rea Road – 96.5

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11619 Waverly Center Drive – 95

• Clean Juice, 7918 Rea Road – 98

• Firehouse Subs, 8020 Providence Road – 96.5

• Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 8020 Providence Road – 97.5

• IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 96

• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 95

• Jersey Mike’s, 7828 Rea Road – 96.5

• Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 95

• McAlister’s Deli, 8046 Providence Road – 97

• Metlife Café, 11225 N. Community House Road – 96

• Midwood Smokehouse, 12410 Johnston Road – 93

• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 95.5

• On the Green Deli, 13840 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 96

• Panera Bread, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 93

• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 97.5

• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 11532 Providence Road – 93

• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 8200 Providence Road – 94.5

• Residence Inn, 5115 Piper Station Drive – 99.5

• Ruby Tuesday, 12330 Johnston Road – 92

• Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 96

• Sugar Handmade Gourmet Donuts, 11914 Elm Lane – 98.5

• Sushi 101 Noodle Bar, 5355 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98

• The Liberty, 9816 Rea Road – 92.5

• Time Out Truck, 11611 Ardrey Kell Road – 98.5