Dining scores for Jan. 26

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Jan. 12 to 18:
Lowest Scores
• Jack in the Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90
Violations include: Employee ate food at fryer; equipment and utensils stored as clean; lettuce held over 45 degrees; tomatoes and chicken held too long; employee had on bracelet while making food; and reach-in units, shelving and gaskets had debris.
• Mega Baleada, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 91
Violations include: Person in charge wasn’t available; employee cracked raw eggs and worked with ready-to-eat food without washing hands or changing gloves; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; walk-in temperature wasn’t cold enough; and refried beans cooled on counter in large bus tub.
28209
• American Roadside Burgers, 5821 Fairview Road – 99
• Lucky Lou’s Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 97.5
28210
• Corkbuzz, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 97
28211
• Chick-fil-A, 4400 Sharon Road – 94
• McDonald’s, 1035 N. Wendover Road – 98
• Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 95.5
• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5
• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 93
• Socal Tacos, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5
28226
• Chicken Salad Chick, 7617 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Chuck E. Cheese’s, 7701 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Gorelick Hall Kitchen, 5007 Providence Road – 99.5
• Hungry Howies, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5
• Los Paisas Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
• McDonalds, 7721 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92
• Smoothie King, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
28270
• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 95
• Sushi Star Asian Café, 10020 Monroe Road – 96
28277
• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Center Drive – 100
• Cinebarre, 8008 Providence Road – 97
• Jimmy John’s, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
• JJ’s Red Hots, 15105 John J. Delaney Drive – 95.5
• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 15205 John J. Delaney Drive – 95
• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• Papa Murphy’s, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• Room 18 Asian, 9935 Rea Road – 94
• Smoothie King, 9831 Rea Road – 97.5
• Subway, 13855 Conlan Circle – 93
• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95
• Which Wich, 9831 Rea Road – 93
