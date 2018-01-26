Dining scores for Jan. 26

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Jan. 12 to 18:

Lowest Scores

• Jack in the Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90

Violations include: Employee ate food at fryer; equipment and utensils stored as clean; lettuce held over 45 degrees; tomatoes and chicken held too long; employee had on bracelet while making food; and reach-in units, shelving and gaskets had debris.

• Mega Baleada, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 91

Violations include: Person in charge wasn’t available; employee cracked raw eggs and worked with ready-to-eat food without washing hands or changing gloves; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; walk-in temperature wasn’t cold enough; and refried beans cooled on counter in large bus tub.

28209

• American Roadside Burgers, 5821 Fairview Road – 99

• Lucky Lou’s Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 97.5

28210

• Corkbuzz, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 97

28211

• Chick-fil-A, 4400 Sharon Road – 94

• McDonald’s, 1035 N. Wendover Road – 98

• Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 95.5

• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5

• Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 93

• Socal Tacos, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96.5

28226

• Chicken Salad Chick, 7617 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• Chuck E. Cheese’s, 7701 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• Gorelick Hall Kitchen, 5007 Providence Road – 99.5

• Hungry Howies, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5

• Los Paisas Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5

• McDonalds, 7721 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92

• Smoothie King, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

28270

• Mi Pueblo, 1820 Sardis Road N. – 95

• Sushi Star Asian Café, 10020 Monroe Road – 96

28277

• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Center Drive – 100

• Cinebarre, 8008 Providence Road – 97

• Jimmy John’s, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 97

• JJ’s Red Hots, 15105 John J. Delaney Drive – 95.5

• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 15205 John J. Delaney Drive – 95

• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 96

• Papa Murphy’s, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 98

• Room 18 Asian, 9935 Rea Road – 94

• Smoothie King, 9831 Rea Road – 97.5

• Subway, 13855 Conlan Circle – 93

• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95

• Which Wich, 9831 Rea Road – 93