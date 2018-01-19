Dining scores for Jan. 19

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Jan. 5 to 11 (Pineville restaurants were inspected in December):
28209
• 7-Eleven, 4401 Park Road – 97.5
• The Flying Biscuit Café, 4241 Park Road – 97.5
• Jason’s Deli, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• Sam’s Mart, 4235 Providence Road – 94.5
28210
• Ltach Carolina’s Rehab, 10648 Park Road – 97.5
• Park 51 Café, 10703 Park Road – 93.5
28211
• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Earth Fare Cheese, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 97
• Gyro Twins Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Papi Queso, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Rooster’s Wood Fired Restaurant and Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5
28226
• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Dunkin Donuts, 7845 Colony Road – 93.5
• Greco Fresh Grille, 7731 Colony Road – 94.5
• Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Subway, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
28277
• B Good Stonecrest, 7926 Rea Road – 95
• Ballantyne Hotel And Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98.5
• Basil Thai Cuisine, 7800 Rea Road – 93.5
• Chef Kwo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 95.5
• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 98
• Chuy’s, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 94
• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 96
• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 91.5
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy. – 95
• Edible Arrangements, 12239 North Community House Road – 99.5
• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 99.5
• Rush Espresso, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5
• Showmars – Providence, 10612 Providence Rd – 98
• Smoothie King, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5
• Starbucks Coffee, 11510 Waverly Center Drive – 100
• Tokyo One Express, 8634 Camfield St. – 96
• Zinicola, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 90
Pineville
• Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96
• Corner Café/Fish Fare, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 94.5
• Dive N, 109 N. Polk St. – 94
• Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 95.5
• Harper’s Restaurant, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 90.5
• Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92
• Kit’s Trackside Crafts, 330 Main St. – 99
• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 97.5
• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 92.5
• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Sky Asian Bistro, 9925 Leitner Drive – 96
• Sky Zone, 10200 Centrum Pkwy. – 97
• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 97
