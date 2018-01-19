Dining scores for Jan. 19

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Jan. 5 to 11 (Pineville restaurants were inspected in December):

28209

• 7-Eleven, 4401 Park Road – 97.5

• The Flying Biscuit Café, 4241 Park Road – 97.5

• Jason’s Deli, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5

• Sam’s Mart, 4235 Providence Road – 94.5

28210

• Ltach Carolina’s Rehab, 10648 Park Road – 97.5

• Park 51 Café, 10703 Park Road – 93.5

28211

• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 96.5

• Earth Fare Cheese, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 97

• Gyro Twins Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Papi Queso, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99

• Rooster’s Wood Fired Restaurant and Wine Bar, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5

28226

• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Dunkin Donuts, 7845 Colony Road – 93.5

• Greco Fresh Grille, 7731 Colony Road – 94.5

• Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• Subway, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5

28277

• B Good Stonecrest, 7926 Rea Road – 95

• Ballantyne Hotel And Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98.5

• Basil Thai Cuisine, 7800 Rea Road – 93.5

• Chef Kwo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 95.5

• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 98

• Chuy’s, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 94

• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 96

• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 91.5

• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• Edible Arrangements, 12239 North Community House Road – 99.5

• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 99.5

• Rush Espresso, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5

• Showmars – Providence, 10612 Providence Rd – 98

• Smoothie King, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 98.5

• Starbucks Coffee, 11510 Waverly Center Drive – 100

• Tokyo One Express, 8634 Camfield St. – 96

• Zinicola, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 90

Pineville

• Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96

• Corner Café/Fish Fare, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 94.5

• Dive N, 109 N. Polk St. – 94

• Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 95.5

• Harper’s Restaurant, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 90.5

• Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92

• Kit’s Trackside Crafts, 330 Main St. – 99

• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 97.5

• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 92.5

• Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94

• Sky Asian Bistro, 9925 Leitner Drive – 96

• Sky Zone, 10200 Centrum Pkwy. – 97

• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 97