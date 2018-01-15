15 blood drives planned for area

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas holds 15 blood drives in southern Mecklenburg and western Union counties this month.

Charlotte

• Jan. 14, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road.

• Jan. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Learning Experience at Ballantyne, 11625 Providence Road W.

• Jan. 20, 3 to 6 p.m., Stonecrest Shopping Center, 7825 Rea Road. Donors get free ticket voucher.

• Jan. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cottingham Chalk Hayes Realtors, 6846 Morrison Blvd.

• Jan. 23, 1 to 4 p.m., esri, 3325 Springbank Lane, #304.

• Jan. 24, 2:30 to 5 p.m., Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP, 4350 Congress St., #900.

Indian Trail

• Jan. 5, 3 to 6 p.m., Sun Valley 14, 6449 Old Monroe Road. Donors get free ticket voucher.

• Jan. 13, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Sun Valley 14, 6449 Old Monroe Road. Donors get free ticket voucher.

• Jan. 27, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Sun Valley 14, 6449 Old Monroe Road. Donors get free ticket voucher.

Mint Hill

• Jan. 4, 2 to 5 p.m., CHS Mint Hill, 11304 Hawthorne Drive.

Monroe

• Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 801 S. Hayne St.

• Jan. 15, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., True Homes, 2649 Brekonridge Center Drive.

• Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wingate University, 3230 Preston Road.

Waxhaw

• Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 8515 Rea Road.

Wesley Chapel

• Jan. 6, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Siler Presbyterian Church, 6301 Weddington Monroe Road.

CBCC collects blood from donors to help save local lives in the Carolinas.

Visit www.cbcc.us or call 888-59-BLOOD for details.