Map helps chart Charlotte adventures

CHARLOTTE – EDIA Maps released an updated version of its Charlotte Adventure Map on Dec. 4, with more than 50 new adventures and tips for all times of year.

In celebration of the release, all of EDIA’s maps ship free through Dec. 8 with code “704” at www.ediamaps.com.

Charlotte Adventure Map stops include off-the-beaten path insider secrets, as well as revered institutions, with a drawing for each hand-sketched in pen-and-ink with watercolor details by Melissa Hammill.

Highlights from the second edition include best top secret dive bar, new spot for competitive ax throwing, one of the state’s largest gingko trees, where to buy homemade tortillas and beef barbacoa.

“The idea of this map is to give people new adventures to freshen up a familiar city,” EDIA’s Creative Director Amanda Fisher said. “The map gives entirely different answers to the question of what-to-do, and it does this for everyone, from the Charlotte native, to the recently-arrived transplant, to the vacationing visitor.”

These adventures are delivered in the form of over 150 mapped stops, 26 itineraries for a curated day or night and 48 calendar events.

The map also includes a list of 12 day trips, one per month and themed to the season. Each route takes you no more than 1.5 hours outside the city, with many stops along the way.

Buy folded road maps for $9.99 and posters for $29.99 at www.ediamaps.com.