Dining scores for Dec. 8

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants Nov. 24 to 30:

• La Lonchera Latapatia, 10703 Park Road – 80

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employee handled raw meat and then did other tasks; employees handled papusas and onions with bare hands; employee was going to store refried beans in soiled containers; multiple containers spoiled with food debris; chicken taquitos, milk, cheese papusa, beans and coleslaw were not dated; employee didn’t wear hairnet; door screen and ceiling needed repair.

• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N. Community House Road – 90

Violations include: Employee drinks stored in reach-in units stored over food ingredients; employee going from dirty to clean at ware washing without washing hands; employee wore gloves to grab food ingredients and proceeded to make salad while wearing the same gloves; marinara sauce was not reheated properly; Salsa roja wasn’t cooled properly; potatoes, pasta containers, eggplant and boiled eggs weren’t held cold enough; and beans, marinara, crab, eggplant, salsa, pico de gallo and pasta didn’t have a date mark.

• Waffle House, 4739 South Blvd. – 91

Violations include: Employee rinsed wiping cloth in handsink; container stored as clean with stickers and residue; chili, gravy and eggs weren’t held hot enough; ham wasn’t held cold enough; raw eggs were not marked by time; restaurant didn’t have thin probed thermometer; gasket in reach-in cooler had debris build-up; and dumpster didn’t have lid.

28209

• 7-Eleven, 4401 Park Road – 93.5

• Amelie’s, 4321 Park Road – 98

• Jet’s Pizza, 1607 Montford Drive – 94.5

• Jimmy Johns, 4500 Park Road – 96.5

• Taco Bell, 1800 E. Woodlawn Road – 99

28210

• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 94.5

• Burger King, 4709 Sharon Road – 97

• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 92

28211

• Auntie Anne’s, 4400 Sharon Road – 98.5

• Dan Good Que, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• Jimmy Johns, 4717 Sharon Road – 97.5

• Maggianos Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 95

• Phil’s Deli, 4223 Providence Road – 95.5

• Rexford Park Public House, 2200 Rexford Road – 94.5

• Starbucks, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 96

28226

• Las Americas Restaurant, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94

28277

• Arooji’s Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98.5

• Bella Fresco Café, 8200 Providence Road – 96

• Bravo! Cucina Italiana, 9824 Rea Road – 97

• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 92.5

• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 94

• On the Border, 10710 Providence Road – 96

• Persis Biryani Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Café – 94

• Synchrony Café, 10840 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96

• Tropical Smoothie Café, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 98

• Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 98