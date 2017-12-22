Dining scores for Dec. 22

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 8 to 14:
Lowest Scores
• Bojangles’, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90
Violations include: Employee reached in pockets and then handled clean gloves without washing hands; kitchen hand-washing dispenser didn’t have utensils; potato rounds and sausage held below 135 degrees; facility wasn’t following time control procedures; small probe thermometer not working; employees didn’t wear hair restraint; wet wiping clothes left on prep surface; prep fridge had soil accumulating.
• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 4435 Park Road – 90
Violations include: Employee drinks stored on prep top; ice bucket stored in handsink; containers had sticker residue; wet wiping clothes stored improperly at bar area; containers were stacked wet; cooler shelving had debris build-up; and employee clothing stored improperly in dry storage area.
• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 91
Violations include: Employees didn’t wear hair restraint; employees didn’t wash hands after putting on hair restraints; unwashed produce stored over ready-to-eat foods; butter wasn’t held cold enough; tomato and onion sauce held after time/temperature window expired; food held on floor of walk-in cooler; shelving in coolers had food debris; and walls had food debris and splatter.
All Scores
28209
• Burger King, 2901 South Blvd. – 97
• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 4435 Park Road – 90
• Harris Teeter deli, 4101 Park Road – 98
• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5
• Park Lanes, 1700 Montford Drive – 93
• Park Road Soda Shoppe, 4121 Park Road – 97.5
• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 98.5
28210
• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 97
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 97
• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 97.5
28211
• Bricktop’s Restaurant, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 95
• California Pizza Kitchen, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2821 Providence Road – 97
• Cordre, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• Harris Teeter deli, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 99.5
• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95
• Namastay Kitchen & Hangout, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Paco’s Tacos & Tequila , 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 97.5
28226
• Bojangles’, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90
• Cabo’s Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 95
• Great Harvest Bread Company, 6420 Rea Road – 96.5
• K&W Cafeteria, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
28270
• Harris Teeter Deli, 1621 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Murphy Oil USA, 2010 Galleria Blvd. – 99
• New Zealand Café, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 92
28277
• Akropolis Café, 8200 Providence Road – 97
• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 91
• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 95
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 96
• Circle K, 11640 Providence Road – 97.5
• Circle K, 9620 Rea Road – 98.5
• Firehouse Subs, 7721 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5
• Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 8410 Rea Road – 96.5
• Jamba Juice, 6432 Rea Road – 99.5
• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Mickey & Mooch – The Other Joint, 8128 Providence Road – 95
• Nothing But Noodles – 7930 Rea Road – 97
• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 96.5
• Portofino’s Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 96
• Starbucks Coffee, 6432 Rea Road – 99
• Starbucks Coffee, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5
• Stone Mountain Grill, 13728 Conlan Circle – 97
• The Porters House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5
• Vine American Kitchen, 13735 Conlan Circle – 96
• Vintner Wine Market, 8128 Providence Road – 97
• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 98.5
• Wendy’s, 16055 Johnston Road – 94.5
• Whole Foods Market prepared foods, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95
• Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J. Delaney Drive – 95
• Zoe’s Kitchen, 9848 Rea Road – 95
Leave a Reply