Dining scores for Dec. 22

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 8 to 14:

Lowest Scores

• Bojangles’, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90

Violations include: Employee reached in pockets and then handled clean gloves without washing hands; kitchen hand-washing dispenser didn’t have utensils; potato rounds and sausage held below 135 degrees; facility wasn’t following time control procedures; small probe thermometer not working; employees didn’t wear hair restraint; wet wiping clothes left on prep surface; prep fridge had soil accumulating.

• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 4435 Park Road – 90

Violations include: Employee drinks stored on prep top; ice bucket stored in handsink; containers had sticker residue; wet wiping clothes stored improperly at bar area; containers were stacked wet; cooler shelving had debris build-up; and employee clothing stored improperly in dry storage area.

• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 91

Violations include: Employees didn’t wear hair restraint; employees didn’t wash hands after putting on hair restraints; unwashed produce stored over ready-to-eat foods; butter wasn’t held cold enough; tomato and onion sauce held after time/temperature window expired; food held on floor of walk-in cooler; shelving in coolers had food debris; and walls had food debris and splatter.

All Scores

28209

• Burger King, 2901 South Blvd. – 97

• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 4435 Park Road – 90

• Harris Teeter deli, 4101 Park Road – 98

• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96.5

• Park Lanes, 1700 Montford Drive – 93

• Park Road Soda Shoppe, 4121 Park Road – 97.5

• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 98.5

28210

• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 97

• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road – 97

• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 97.5

28211

• Bricktop’s Restaurant, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 95

• California Pizza Kitchen, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2821 Providence Road – 97

• Cordre, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5

• Harris Teeter deli, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 99.5

• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharon Amity Road – 95

• Namastay Kitchen & Hangout, 274 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97

• Paco’s Tacos & Tequila , 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 97.5

28226

• Bojangles’, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90

• Cabo’s Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 95

• Great Harvest Bread Company, 6420 Rea Road – 96.5

• K&W Cafeteria, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

28270

• Harris Teeter Deli, 1621 Sardis Road N. – 97.5

• Murphy Oil USA, 2010 Galleria Blvd. – 99

• New Zealand Café, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 92

28277

• Akropolis Café, 8200 Providence Road – 97

• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 91

• Cajun Yard Dog, 8036 Providence Road – 95

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 96

• Circle K, 11640 Providence Road – 97.5

• Circle K, 9620 Rea Road – 98.5

• Firehouse Subs, 7721 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5

• Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 8410 Rea Road – 96.5

• Jamba Juice, 6432 Rea Road – 99.5

• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 95

• Mickey & Mooch – The Other Joint, 8128 Providence Road – 95

• Nothing But Noodles – 7930 Rea Road – 97

• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 96.5

• Portofino’s Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 96

• Starbucks Coffee, 6432 Rea Road – 99

• Starbucks Coffee, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5

• Stone Mountain Grill, 13728 Conlan Circle – 97

• The Porters House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5

• Vine American Kitchen, 13735 Conlan Circle – 96

• Vintner Wine Market, 8128 Providence Road – 97

• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 98.5

• Wendy’s, 16055 Johnston Road – 94.5

• Whole Foods Market prepared foods, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95

• Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant, 15105 John J. Delaney Drive – 95

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 9848 Rea Road – 95