Blumenthal Performing Arts offers free parking incentives

CHARLOTTE – Blumenthal Performing Arts’ “Very Merry Holiday Special” is back and continues through Jan. 1.

This holiday season (while supplies last), ticket buyers will receive free parking with their purchase to select performances for many Broadway shows, as well as a variety of concerts and special attractions.

Shows participating in the special include many PNC Broadway Lights productions, including “Waitress,” “Something Rotten!,” “Bright Star,” “Love Never Dies” and “The Humans,” as well as hit returns like “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “The Color Purple” and “Disney’s The Lion King.”

Featured attractions include Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, LeAnn Rimes and The Birland All-Stars.

“This is the first time the public can purchase individual tickets to some of the most highly anticipated shows in Blumenthal’s historic 25th Anniversary Season lineup,” said Blumenthal President/CEO Tom Gabbard.

The holiday special is limited to certain seating locations or performances for some events, and quantities may be limited for certain shows. Blumenthal parking vouchers can be used in Blumenthal’s designated parking garages (Bank of America Corporate Garage, Seventh Street Station and Levine Center for the Arts Parking Garage).

The “Very Merry Holiday Special” and the free parking incentive will end Jan. 1. Buy tickets at www.BlumenthalArts.org/verymerry or 704-372-1000.