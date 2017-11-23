Whiskey club samples Johnnie Walker blends

CHARLOTTE – National Scotch Educator Alastair Menzies will lead a tasting of Johnnie Walker 18 year and Johnnie Walker blends at the next Whiskey Club at Ballantyne meeting.

The culinary team will pair light hors d’oeuvres with each spirit sampled.

The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Ballantyne, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. Admission costs $65 per person (plus tax and tip). Space is limited. Reservations are required.

Call 704-248-4100 or email acannon@theballantynehotel.com for details.