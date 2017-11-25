Tickets on sale for Disney of Ice

CHARLOTTE – Celebrate magic, spirit and family fun as an extraordinary lineup of Disney stories come to life right before your eyes in The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice.

Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy as they walk down memory lane and reawaken Disney moments that span generations. Children also will recognize their favorite characters from “Finding Dory,” “Frozen,” “Toy Story” and “The Lion King.”

The skating spectacular takes place Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Tickets start at $20. Call 704-372-3600 or visit www.ticketmaster.com for details.