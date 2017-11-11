‘School of Rock’ holds open call auditions

CHARLOTTE – The Broadway and touring companies for the hit musical “School of Rock” are hitting the road to look for new talent.

The show will hold an open call audition Dec. 9 at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. Sign in will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are seeking:

Dewey Finn: 20s to 30s. A true original with a high pop/rock voice. Must have at least some basic guitar skills. Bring a rock/pop song to sing and your guitar

Band: Girls, ages 8 to 12, who play bass. Boys, ages 8 to 12, who play guitar, piano and/or drums. Must be under 5 feet tall to audition. Bring a guitar, bass guitar or drum sticks.

Singers: Kids with killer rock voices. Must be under 5 feet tall to audition. Bring a rock/pop song to sing, as well as sheet music for the accompanist.

Everyone is also encouraged to bring a picture and resume.

Visit www.us.schoolofrockthemusical.com/open-call/ for details.

“School of Rock” will be in town for performances at Ovens Auditorium Jan. 9-14 as part of Blumenthal Performing Arts’ 25th Anniversary Season. Call 704-372-1000 or visit www.BlumenthalArts.org/school-of-rock for tickets.