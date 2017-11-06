Discovery Place explores genius of Leonardo da Vinci

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science explores Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions and technological wonders in its latest exhibition, “Da Vinci’s Machines”

The exhibition connects da Vinci’s studies in mechanics, flight, robotics, nature and anatomy, demonstrating how his work is more relevant in today’s scientific world compared to 500 years ago.

Da Vinci’s machines into five interactive areas: Flying Machines, War Machines, Nautical & Hydraulic Machines, Civil Engineering Solutions and Robotics.

Da Vinci’s Machines will be on display through May 6, 2018.

Admission costs $17 for adults, $13 for children (ages 2 to 13); $15 for seniors (60-plus); and free for children younger than 2, plus tax.

Buy tickets at science.discoveryplace.org, via phone at 704.372.6261 x300 or in person.