Chorale ushers in Christmas joy at Booth Playhouse

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Chorale will celebrate the season through song.

The group presents “The Joy of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Booth Playhouse.

Expect to hear “How Great Our Joy,” “Joy To The World,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas,” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town.”

Tickets cost $20 at www.CarolinaTix.org.

The audience can donate to its “Buy a Biscuit for a Soldier Program.”

The chorale donates thousands of sausage biscuits each December to the USO of NC to feed the soldiers of Fort Jackson as they travel through Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Visit www.CharlotteChoraleInc.org for details.