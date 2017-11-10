Charlotte Zodiac Club prepares to groove

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Zodiac Club invites dancers of all ages and dancing preferences to join for a night of fun.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road.

Line dancing starts at 7:15 p.m., followed by DJ Tommy Samole performing from 8 p.m. to close at 10:30 p.m.

Admission costs $10 for members and $12 for others. Bring snacks to share. Water and soft drinks are available.

The club hosts a Christmas dinner dance with a live band, Colours, on Dec. 22.

Call 704-236-0344 or email mbtaylor38@hotmail.com for details.