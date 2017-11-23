Abrakadoodle South Charlotte earns praise at national conference

CHARLOTTE – Abrakadoodle recognized Michelle de Beus, education director of Abrakadoodle South Charlotte, during its annual conference Nov. 3 to 5 in Oxen Hill, Maryland.

She received the Powerful Planner Award for using her experiences as an operations executive during her previous career to develop systems and establish relationships in her community.

“My dream for Abrakadoodle in south Charlotte is to spark imaginations in kids from 2 to 92,” de Beus said. “I am excited to grow our brand and to make Abrakadoodle a household name that families associate with ‘fun learning.’”

Abrakadoodle specializes in art education classes, camps, field trips and events for children and adults.

Visit www.abrakadoodle.com/nc-south-charlotte to learn more.

