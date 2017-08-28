Gallery displays watercolor artist Anne Hightower-Patterson

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery will showcase the work of Anne Hightower-Patterson in September.

The retired school teacher spends her time painting and teaching classes and workshops. For more than 40 years, she has been focusing almost exclusively on watercolor painting.

The community can meet Hightower-Patterson 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road. The exhibit will be displayed Aug. 29 through Sept. 30.

Call 704-541-0741 or visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com for details.