Comedy troupe celebrates 10 years

CHARLOTTE – Planet Improv is celebrating the 10th birthday of its premier troupe, The Chuckleheads, with a comedy show.

The troupe is calling the show “The Happy Birthday To Us 10 Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza Starring the Chuckleheads: A Perfect 10!”

The show starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Central Piedmont Community College (Bryant Recital Hall, Sloan Morgan Building), 1220 Elizabeth Ave.

Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Proceeds from the show will be donated to the children’s homelessness relief nonprofit organization, A Child’s Place. A raffle will also benefit the charity.

Visit www.planetimprov.com for details.