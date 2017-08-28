Charlotte Fine Art Gallery announces workshops

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery will host workshops next month that include illustration, hand-stitched art and mosaics.

Workshops are as follows:

The Art of Illustration with Ashley Teets (10 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 10 to 13 and noon to 1:30 p.m. for ages 14 to 18 Sept. 16): The illustrator leads an intro to illustrating for children with examples of works and publications. Discuss strengths and weaknesses of various pieces and move to fundamentals of the creating process and bringing an original character to life via a series of prompts and experimentation using a variety of illustration materials and mediums. Leave with a finished piece. The workshop costs $50 and includes 8×10 print from one of Ashley’s published works.

Registration is required for workshops.

Call 704-541-0741 for details.