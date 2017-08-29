Bourbon for Booty benefits 24 Foundation

CHARLOTTE – An evening of curated bourbons and whiskeys is coming this fall while supporting the cancer community.

The inaugural Bourbon for Booty starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Hart Witzen Gallery, 136 E. 36th St.

Created and hosted by 24 Foundation Founder Spencer Lueders, Bourbon for Booty supports and celebrates the contemporary, new branding and refocused purpose of 24 Foundation.

“Whether you are new to bourbons and whiskeys or an experienced collector, Bourbon for Booty is an exclusive, must-do event benefiting our local cancer community,” Lueders said.

Guests will enjoy light food pairings and palate cleansers prepared by renowned chef Craig Barbour.

The first 100 registrants will receive a custom tasting glass. Guests receive a notebook and education about each spirit before individual pours and sampling guidance.

Tickets cost $100 and spots are limited to 200 guests. Wingman tickets (for non-drinking companion; must be bought with other tickets) are available for $60. VIP tickets are available for $200.

Buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bourbon-for-booty-tickets-31880071151 or www.bourbonforbooty.com.