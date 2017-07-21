You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Restaurant Scores for 7/21

Restaurant Scores for 7/21

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants from July 7 to 13 (Pineville restaurants were inspected in June):

 

Lowest scores

  • China Express/Ming’s Restaurant, 315 Park Road, Pineville – 90

Violations include: No person in charge on site; wet cloths stored on sink and counter surfaces; raw meat stored over ready-to-eat foods in freezer; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; spray bottles of chemicals stored next to disposable utensils on shelf; metal pans stacked wet; single-use soy sauce containers reused to store other foods in cooler; door hinge broken; floor needed cleaning; and employee food stored over customer food in cooler.

  • Captain D’s, 10601 Centrum Pkwy., Pineville – 90.5

Violations include: No person in charge on site; raw fish stored over ready-to-eat food in freezer; sweet tea nozzle had heavy soil residue; baked potatoes overstacked and not cold enough; thermometer wasn’t available; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; ice scoop stored on soiled area near ice machine; coffee filters uncovered; cutting board had heavy pitting and some damage; and shelving and floor had soil accumulating.

  • Wild East Pan Asian Bistro, 6420 Carmel Road – 90.5

Violations include: Employee didn’t use soap while washing hands; unwashed produce stored over ready-to-eat foods; chicken was cooked night before tightly sealed in plastic bag above 45 degrees; bottles not labeled; several flies and gnats in restaurant; food employees not wearing hair restraints; reach-in coolers were lined with towels; several fans placed in kitchen with dust on units; and hole in wall covered with cardboard.

 

All scores

 

28209

  • Harris Teeter produce, 5030 Park Road – 98
  • Harris Teeter seafood & meat market, 5030 Park Road – 99
  • Mugs, 5126 Park Road – 98

 

28210

  • Corkbuzz, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 98.5
  • Whole Foods Market, 6610 Fairview Road – 93

 

28211

  • Bojangles, 4435 Randolph Road – 95.5
  • CMC Randolph, 501 Billingsley Road – 95
  • The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
  • Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 95
  • Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95
  • The Sandwich Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
  • Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 94.5
  • Subway, 108 S. Sharon Road – 93.5

 

28226

  • Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
  • McDonald’s, 8824 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
  • Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
  • Wild East Pan Asian Bistro, 6420 Carmel Road – 90.5

 

28270

  • Sushi Star Asian Café, 10020 Monroe Road – 95.5

 

28277

  • Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 98.5
  • Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 93.5
  • Earth Fare Food Service, 12235 N. Community Road – 93.5
  • Earth Fare Market, 12235 N. Community Road – 97.5
  • Edible Arrangements, 12239 N. Community Road – 99
  • Godavari Authentic Indian Cuisine, 8624 Camfield St. – 91
  • Hampton Inn and Suites, 11935 N. Community House Road – 93
  • Harris Teeter meat/seafood, 9720 Rea Road – 100
  • Harris Teeter produce, 9720 Rea Road – 97
  • JJ’s Red Hots, 15105 John J. Delaney Drive – 95.5
  • Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 96.5
  • Smoke Modern Barbeque, 7828 Rea Road – 96
  • Terrace Café of Ballantyne, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5
  • True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 94

 

Pineville

  • Adventure Landing, 10400 Cadillac St. – 92.5
  • BJ’s Warehouse Club, 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
  • Captain D’s, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 90.5
  • Chaupaati, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
  • China Express/Ming’s Restaurant, 315 Park Road – 90
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93
  • Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 95
  • Dorchester, 12930 Dorman Road – 97
  • Firehouse Subs, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
  • Great Wraps, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
  • Harper’s Restaurant, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95
  • Jimmy Johns Gourmet Sandwiches, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
  • Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 96
  • Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
  • Sky Asian Bistro, 9925 Leitner Drive – 94.5
  • Sky Zone, 10200 Centrum Pkwy. – 99.5
  • TLC Wings & Grill, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
  • Zafran Kabab Palace, 212 N. Polk St. – 92

 

