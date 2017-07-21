Restaurant Scores for 7/21

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants from July 7 to 13 (Pineville restaurants were inspected in June):
Lowest scores
- China Express/Ming’s Restaurant, 315 Park Road, Pineville – 90
Violations include: No person in charge on site; wet cloths stored on sink and counter surfaces; raw meat stored over ready-to-eat foods in freezer; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; spray bottles of chemicals stored next to disposable utensils on shelf; metal pans stacked wet; single-use soy sauce containers reused to store other foods in cooler; door hinge broken; floor needed cleaning; and employee food stored over customer food in cooler.
- Captain D’s, 10601 Centrum Pkwy., Pineville – 90.5
Violations include: No person in charge on site; raw fish stored over ready-to-eat food in freezer; sweet tea nozzle had heavy soil residue; baked potatoes overstacked and not cold enough; thermometer wasn’t available; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; ice scoop stored on soiled area near ice machine; coffee filters uncovered; cutting board had heavy pitting and some damage; and shelving and floor had soil accumulating.
- Wild East Pan Asian Bistro, 6420 Carmel Road – 90.5
Violations include: Employee didn’t use soap while washing hands; unwashed produce stored over ready-to-eat foods; chicken was cooked night before tightly sealed in plastic bag above 45 degrees; bottles not labeled; several flies and gnats in restaurant; food employees not wearing hair restraints; reach-in coolers were lined with towels; several fans placed in kitchen with dust on units; and hole in wall covered with cardboard.
All scores
28209
- Harris Teeter produce, 5030 Park Road – 98
- Harris Teeter seafood & meat market, 5030 Park Road – 99
- Mugs, 5126 Park Road – 98
28210
- Corkbuzz, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 98.5
- Whole Foods Market, 6610 Fairview Road – 93
28211
- Bojangles, 4435 Randolph Road – 95.5
- CMC Randolph, 501 Billingsley Road – 95
- The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
- Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 95
- Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95
- The Sandwich Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
- Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 94.5
- Subway, 108 S. Sharon Road – 93.5
28226
- Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5
- McDonald’s, 8824 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
- Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
- Wild East Pan Asian Bistro, 6420 Carmel Road – 90.5
28270
- Sushi Star Asian Café, 10020 Monroe Road – 95.5
28277
- Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 98.5
- Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 93.5
- Earth Fare Food Service, 12235 N. Community Road – 93.5
- Earth Fare Market, 12235 N. Community Road – 97.5
- Edible Arrangements, 12239 N. Community Road – 99
- Godavari Authentic Indian Cuisine, 8624 Camfield St. – 91
- Hampton Inn and Suites, 11935 N. Community House Road – 93
- Harris Teeter meat/seafood, 9720 Rea Road – 100
- Harris Teeter produce, 9720 Rea Road – 97
- JJ’s Red Hots, 15105 John J. Delaney Drive – 95.5
- Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 96.5
- Smoke Modern Barbeque, 7828 Rea Road – 96
- Terrace Café of Ballantyne, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5
- True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 94
Pineville
- Adventure Landing, 10400 Cadillac St. – 92.5
- BJ’s Warehouse Club, 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
- Captain D’s, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 90.5
- Chaupaati, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5
- China Express/Ming’s Restaurant, 315 Park Road – 90
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93
- Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 95
- Dorchester, 12930 Dorman Road – 97
- Firehouse Subs, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
- Great Wraps, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98
- Harper’s Restaurant, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95
- Jimmy Johns Gourmet Sandwiches, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
- Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 96
- Olive Garden, 9421 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
- Sky Asian Bistro, 9925 Leitner Drive – 94.5
- Sky Zone, 10200 Centrum Pkwy. – 99.5
- TLC Wings & Grill, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
- Zafran Kabab Palace, 212 N. Polk St. – 92
