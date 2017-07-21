Restaurant Scores for 7/21

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants from July 7 to 13 (Pineville restaurants were inspected in June):

Lowest scores

China Express/Ming’s Restaurant, 315 Park Road, Pineville – 90

Violations include: No person in charge on site; wet cloths stored on sink and counter surfaces; raw meat stored over ready-to-eat foods in freezer; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; spray bottles of chemicals stored next to disposable utensils on shelf; metal pans stacked wet; single-use soy sauce containers reused to store other foods in cooler; door hinge broken; floor needed cleaning; and employee food stored over customer food in cooler.

Captain D’s, 10601 Centrum Pkwy., Pineville – 90.5

Violations include: No person in charge on site; raw fish stored over ready-to-eat food in freezer; sweet tea nozzle had heavy soil residue; baked potatoes overstacked and not cold enough; thermometer wasn’t available; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; ice scoop stored on soiled area near ice machine; coffee filters uncovered; cutting board had heavy pitting and some damage; and shelving and floor had soil accumulating.

Wild East Pan Asian Bistro, 6420 Carmel Road – 90.5

Violations include: Employee didn’t use soap while washing hands; unwashed produce stored over ready-to-eat foods; chicken was cooked night before tightly sealed in plastic bag above 45 degrees; bottles not labeled; several flies and gnats in restaurant; food employees not wearing hair restraints; reach-in coolers were lined with towels; several fans placed in kitchen with dust on units; and hole in wall covered with cardboard.

All scores

28209

Harris Teeter produce, 5030 Park Road – 98

Harris Teeter seafood & meat market, 5030 Park Road – 99

Mugs, 5126 Park Road – 98

28210

Corkbuzz, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 98.5

Whole Foods Market, 6610 Fairview Road – 93

28211

Bojangles, 4435 Randolph Road – 95.5

CMC Randolph, 501 Billingsley Road – 95

The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 95

Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95

The Sandwich Truck, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5

Shun Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 94.5

Subway, 108 S. Sharon Road – 93.5

28226

Chili's Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

McDonald's, 8824 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

Wild East Pan Asian Bistro, 6420 Carmel Road – 90.5

28270

Sushi Star Asian Café, 10020 Monroe Road – 95.5

28277

Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 98.5

Chili's Grill & Bar, 8136 Providence Road – 93.5

Earth Fare Food Service, 12235 N. Community Road – 93.5

Earth Fare Market, 12235 N. Community Road – 97.5

Edible Arrangements, 12239 N. Community Road – 99

Godavari Authentic Indian Cuisine, 8624 Camfield St. – 91

Hampton Inn and Suites, 11935 N. Community House Road – 93

Harris Teeter meat/seafood, 9720 Rea Road – 100

Harris Teeter produce, 9720 Rea Road – 97

JJ's Red Hots, 15105 John J. Delaney Drive – 95.5

Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 96.5

Smoke Modern Barbeque, 7828 Rea Road – 96

Terrace Café of Ballantyne, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5

True Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road – 94

