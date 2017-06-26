Waiting list opens for PNC Broadway Lights season tickets

CHARLOTTE – Blumenthal Performing Arts will offer the opportunity to buy PNC Broadway Lights season tickets to the general public through a random selection process from a season ticket waiting list.

Only customers who register on the waiting list will be able to buy season tickets at this time. Register on the waiting list by 11:59 p.m. June 30 at www.BlumenthalArts.org/WaitingList.

“More than 90 percent of our current season ticket buyers renewed their tickets and with a base of more than 14,000 current subscribers and smaller package buyers to accommodate and only 16,500 seats in Belk Theater, the availability for new buyers is limited,” Blumenthal President Tom Gabbard said. “The good news is that some great seats are still available, including our orchestra and grand tier areas.”

An eight-show PNC Broadway Lights season ticket provides guaranteed seats for the following shows:

“On Your Feet!” – Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 at Ovens Auditorium.

“School Of Rock” – Jan. 9 to 14 at Ovens Auditorium.

“Waitress” – March 13 to 18 at Belk Theater.

“Something Rotten” – May 8 to 13 at Belk Theater.

“Bright Star” – June 26 to July 1 at Belk Theater.

“The Color Purple” – July 10 to 15 at Belk Theater.

“Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns” – Sept. 11 to 16 at Belk Theater.

“Hamilton” – Oct. 10 to Nov. 4 at Belk Theater.

A nine-show season ticket includes all of the above plus:

“The Humans” – May 1 to 6 at Knight Theater.

Season tickets range from $836.50 to $283.50 (state sales tax will be added) per season ticket depending on seat location, performance date/time and whether a buyer selects an eight or nine-show season.