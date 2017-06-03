Summer party features Ardrey Kell Jazz Band

CHARLOTTE – The Ardrey Kell High School Jazz Band will be among performers at Living Saviour Lutheran Church’s Countdown to Summer party.

The fun lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the church, 6817 Carmel Road.

In addition to the young Ardrey Kell musicians, church members and neighbors will hear from a quartet of local band directors and music teachers, led by Barb Tobin, retired music director at South Mecklenburg High School.

“We are a saxophone quartet and rhythm and play all ragtime-jazz music,” said Tobin, a member of Living Saviour. “We get together when someone needs a group to play.”

Jay Donovan, who plays guitar at Living Saviour’s 8:30 a.m. Sunday contemporary service on Sundays, also will perform.