Restaurant Scores for 6/2

The Mecklenburg Health Department inspected the following restaurants May 19 to 25:

Lowest scores

Musashi Japanese Restaurant –10110 Johnston Road – 91

Violations include: Person in charge not certified; sushi chef handled garnish with bare hands; labeling not in English for food spices; gasket in reach-in refrigerator had soil residue; several container lids and a bowl stored as clean were soiled with food debris; cut lettuce stored in water at 49 degrees; and raw fish stored with bean sprouts in low reach-in prep unit in kitchen.

All scores

28209

Charlotte Café, 4127 Park Road – 88

Lai Lai Express, 1607 E. Montford Drive – 95

McAlisters Deli, 4805 Park Road – 98

Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 93.5

28210

Musashi Japanese Restaurant – 10110 Johnston Road – 91

Simply Fresh To You, 7000 Park Road – 99.5

Smokey Brat Dog Cart, 6332 Montpelier Road – 93.5

Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 92

Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 94

28211

American Girl Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5

California Pizza Kitchen, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5

Harris Teeter Deli, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 97

Harris Teeter Seafood, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98

Living Kitchen, 4521 Sharon Road – 97

Maggiano's Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5

Nori Japan, 4400 Water Oak Road – 93

28226

Barrington’s, 7822 Fairview Road – 98

Char Bar 7, 6300 Carmel Road – 96

28270

A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5

Boardwalk Billy's, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 97.5

Gleiberman's Kosher Mart & Restaurant, 5668 International Drive – 96.5

28277