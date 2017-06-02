You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Restaurant Scores for 6/2

Restaurant Scores for 6/2

The Mecklenburg Health Department inspected the following restaurants May 19 to 25:

Lowest scores

  • Musashi Japanese Restaurant –10110 Johnston Road – 91

Violations include: Person in charge not certified; sushi chef handled garnish with bare hands; labeling not in English for food spices; gasket in reach-in refrigerator had soil residue; several container lids and a bowl stored as clean were soiled with food debris; cut lettuce stored in water at 49 degrees; and raw fish stored with bean sprouts in low reach-in prep unit in kitchen.

 

All scores

 

28209

  • Charlotte Café, 4127 Park Road –  88
  • Lai Lai Express, 1607 E. Montford Drive – 95
  • McAlisters Deli, 4805 Park Road – 98
  • Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 93.5

 

28210

  • Musashi Japanese Restaurant –10110 Johnston Road – 91
  • Simply Fresh To You, 7000 Park Road – 99.5
  • Smokey Brat Dog Cart, 6332 Montpelier Road – 93.5
  • Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 92
  • Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 94

 

28211

  • American Girl Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5
  • California Pizza Kitchen, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5
  • Harris Teeter Deli, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 97
  • Harris Teeter Seafood, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98
  • Living Kitchen, 4521 Sharon Road – 97
  • Maggiano’s Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5
  • Nori Japan, 4400 Water Oak Road – 93

 

28226

  • Barrington’s, 7822 Fairview Road – 98
  • Char Bar 7, 6300 Carmel Road – 96

 

28270

  • A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
  • Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road N. 97.5
  • Gleiberman’s Kosher Mart & Restaurant, 5668 International Drive – 96.5

 

28277

  • Another Broken Egg Café Ballantyne, 11324 North Community House Road – 97.5
  • Bella Fresco Café, 8200 Providence Road – 94
  • Cherry Blossom, 8206 Providence Road – 94
  • Chick-fil-A, 10001 Rea Road – 98.5
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 95
  • Eurest at Metlife Coffee Bar, 11225 North Community House Drive – 98.5
  • Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 97
  • Harris Teeter Deli/Bakery, 11516 Providence Road – 98.5
  • Harris Teeter Bakery Deli, 10616 Providence Road – 97
  • Harris Teeter Starbucks, 7852 Rea Road – 99
  • IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5
  • McAlister’s Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 98.5
  • QDoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 94
  • QDoba Mexican Grill, 8200 Providence Road –93.5
  • Stone Mountain Grill, 13728 Conlan Circle – 97
  • Super G Mart, 7323 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5

 

