Restaurant Scores for 6/16

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants from June 2 to 8 (Pineville restaurants were inspected in May):

Lowest scores

• Charlotte Café, 4127 Park Road – 83.5

Violations include: Person in charge was waiting tables during inspection; employees washed hands and turned off faucet with bare hands; ice machine had debris build-up; chicken and dumplings that had been cooled overnight measured at 54 degrees; two containers of rice in hot box measured at 107 degrees; two containers of tomatoes in flip-top cooler measured at 47 degrees; lasagna and pot roast not marked by date; bottle of cleaner stored on prep surface; strawberries were stored on soiled shelving with no barrier; wiping clothes stored improperly throughout facility; and containers were tacked wet.

• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 90

Violations include: Twist top employee drink stored over prep unit; food employee turned faucet off with bare hands; raw meat and fish removed from commercial packaging with commercial packaging open stored over ready-to-eat foods in walk-cooler and freezer; blade of can opener soiled but stored as clean on storage shelf; chicken cooling in container at 72 degrees; shrimp in prep sink was in standing water at 49 degrees; and box of sauce and container of food was stored on ground.

• Taqueria Rosita, 7741 Colony Road – 90

Violations include: Person in charge was without food certification; handsink filled with bottles, sanitizers and utensils; breaded raw beef was above cooked food; spicy pork was reheated to 123 degrees; carnitas, barbecue, chorizo, jalapenos and refried beans below 135 degrees in hot walls; red salsa, green salsa and cheese was held above 45 degrees; refried red salsa and green salsa, beans, rice and lettuce was not dated; doors and windows wide open without a screen to protect from outside; and racks, microwaves, fans and floors were soiled with debris.

• China Max, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 90

Violations include: Food employee turned off faucet with bare hands; bins of raw chicken were stored on large bulk containers of flour; can opener blade was stored clean but soiled with food residue; egg rolls, spring rolls and bourbon chicken were hot held below 135 degrees at prep line; one container of bleach had label torn off; two live roaches were spotted; and food storage container had a large crack in walk-in cooler.

All scores

28209

• Charlotte Café, 4127 Park Road – 83.5

• Dragon House Buffet, 355 E. Woodlawn Road – 95

• Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 95.5

• Wendy’s, 4335 Park Road – 97.5

28210

• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 90

• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 95

• Dogwood Souther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 99

• Original Pancake House, 4736 Sharon Road – 96.5

• Showmars of Pineville – 9925 Park Cedar Drive – 96

28211

• Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 98.5

• Bobeche Grill on the Wheel, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

• The Charlottean, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96

• Doubletree Suites by Hilton Charlotte SouthPark, 6300 Morrison Blvd. – 97.5

• Red Rocks Café & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 99

• Rexford Park Public House, 2200 Rexford Road – 95

• Thai Orchid, 4223 Providence Road – 95

28226

• Honey Baked Ham, 7649 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Jack in the Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92

• Lotus Cuisine II, 4100 Carmel Road – 96

• Panera Bread, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• Papa John’s Pizza, 7741 Colony Road – 96

• Taqueria Rosita, 7741 Colony Road – 90

28270

• Wendy’s, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 97

28277

• Harris Teeter deli, 7852 Rea Road – 94.5

• Just Fresh, 13024 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 99

• Lotus Café, 8610 Camfield St. – 94.5

• Market Deli, 10636 Providence Road – 94.5

• On the Border, 10710 Providence Road – 92

• Outtakes, 13510 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 97

• Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 97.5

• TPC Piper Glen Grill and Café, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 95.5

Pineville

• 7 Eleven, 105 S Polk St. – 94.5

• Auntie Annes Pretzels, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96

• Bi-Lo Restaurant, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 91.5

• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 93.5

• Cafe De Cadillac, 10725 Pineville Road – 92.5

• China Buffet, 9931 Lee St. – 93.5

• China Max, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 90

• Corner Cafe/Fish Fare, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 95

• Jason’s Deli, 10610 Centrum Pkwy. – 94.5

• Kangaroo Express, 100 S. Polk St. – 92.5

• Machu Picchu Restaurant, 315 S. Polk St. – 90.5

• McAlister’s Deli, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97

• Quality Suites, 9840 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95

• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 97

• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95.5