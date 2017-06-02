Proceeds from author event helps log cabin

CHARLOTTE – The historic Lower Providence Community House women’s club will welcome renowned author and practicing attorney, Robert Whitlow, as the first speaker of its summer lecture series.

Whitlow has written several legal thrillers, most are set in the South and have an underlying moral tone. Three of his novels have been made into movies, “The Trial,” “The List” and “Jimmy.”

The Ask the Author event start at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Lower Providence Community House (log cabin), 9735 Community House Road, Charlotte. Tickets cost $10 at the door.

Proceeds benefit the restoration and preservation of the historic log cabin venue.

Visit www.lowerprovidncelogcabin.org for details.