Opera Carolina welcomes new communications specialist    

CHARLOTTE – Bianca Payton has joined Opera Carolina as communications manager.

Payton’s responsibilities include managing media outreach and communications.

“She’s dynamic, energetic, knows social media and SEO and has a love for music of all kinds,” said James Meena, general director and principal conductor.

Payton, a native of New York City, has worked at Conde Nast Digital; in online advertising, branding and social media for Verizon; and as a delegate at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

She also worked as vice president at S&S Associates, a New York City-based boutique public relations firm specializing in music, entertainment and sports.

Performances for the upcoming season will be at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

Visit www.operacarolina.org or call 704-332-7177 (ext. 202) for details.