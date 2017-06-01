Hometown Reads connects to readers to local authors

CHARLOTTE – Readers have a new web-based resource available connecting them to authors from the Charlotte area.

Readers can discover books from Charlotte authors at http://hometownreads.com/city/Charlotte with books from many genres.

Additionally, Hometown Reads seeks to identify more authors to feature on the site. Authors can sign up to have a book featured for free at www.hometownreads.com/join.

“I think #readlocal helps build a sense of community while supporting resident writers and encouraging continuing local creativity.” said Nancy LiPetri, Charlotte author of “A Wooded Path.” “Hometown Reads will help make the novel more visible to readers who share my passion for the Charlotte area or want to learn more about what it’s like on Lake Norman while being entertained.”

Becky Robinson, founder of Hometown Reads, pointed out that the program is the first of its kind.

“Until Hometown Reads, there was no way to harness the power of online connection to introduce authors and readers living in the very same zip code,” she said.