Ciel Gallery showcases ‘The Wisdom of Wild Things’

CHARLOTTE – Four artists present a quirky view of wild beasties at Ciel Gallery’s “The Wisdom of Wild Things” exhibit.

The event opens 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the gallery, 128 E. Park Ave. It will be displayed through June 30. Call 704-496-9417 or visit www.cielcharlotte.com for details.

Mentor Caroline C. Brown and protégé Jen Walls are two-dimensional artists reunited in a menagerie of imaginative whimsy unlike any other. Vibrant printmaking and naive mixed media creations are exhibited in a mash-up of color and texture.

Amy Hart and Teresa Hollmeyer, three-dimensional artists in metal and mosaic, present a zookeeper’s wildest dreams in sculpture and pattern leaping from walls, ceilings and windows.

Brown and Hart channel their recent residency in Ireland for this exhibit, featuring Irish creatures both wild and domesticated. Hollmeyer’s exquisite mosaic creatures in glass and tile twinkle with reflectivity, while Walls’ whimsical characters ride beasts into the magical forest.