Breakaway Music Festival expands to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Breakaway Music Festival is expanding to Charlotte.

The one-day event takes place Oct. 14 at the AvidXchange Music Factory.

Charlotte was chosen as the third market to bring Breakaway Music Festival to because of what Lynn says is a “music loving, open-minded and intelligent mix of young professionals” that matches its brand.

The festival was attended by approximately 25,000 people in 2016.

“We have chosen to expand on the idea of ‘breaking away from the every day’ because this festival experience is like no other,” said Adam Lynn, managing partner of Prime Social Group. “It combines an urban aesthetic with a carefully curated, multi-genre lineup which allows festival-goers of all ages and music preferences to enjoy unforgettable weekends no matter where they live.”

Early bird tickets are on sale for $30 in limited quantities.

Visit www.BreakawayFestival.com for details.