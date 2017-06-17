Arts Briefs for 6/16

Dine Out For Kids benefits Communities In Schools

CHARLOTTE – Several restaurants in south Charlotte are donating a portion of their proceeds Tuesday, June 20, to Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

Eighty-four restaurants are participating in the 18th annual Dine Out For Kids.

The event offers area restaurants and their patrons the opportunity to support public education and help economically disadvantaged students to succeed in school and achieve in life.

“This is such an easy way for anyone in the community to support the students and schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who need us most,” said May Johnston, community relations director with CIS.

Participating restaurants include:

• Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: 15105 John J. Delaney Drive.

• BRAVO! Cucina Italiana: 9824 Rea Road.

• Brio Tuscan Grille: 4720 Piedmont Row Drive.

• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza (Blakeney): 9820 Rea Road.

• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza (Foxcroft): 7814 Fairview Road.

• Burger 21: 14825 Ballantyne Village Way.

• Five Guys Burgers and Fries (Arboretum): 8020 Providence Road.

• Five Guys Burgers and Fries (Galleria Bouelvard): 1605 Galleria Blvd.

• Five Guys Burgers and Fries (SouthPark): 4400 Sharon Lane.

• Harper’s Restaurant (SouthPark): 6518 Fairview Road.

• Harper’s Restaurant (Carolina Place): 11059 Carolina Place Pkwy.

• Midwood Smokehouse (Ballantyne): 12410 Johnston Road.

• Midwood Smokehouse (Park Rd Shopping Center): 540 Bradywine Road.

• Midwood Smokeshack, 3335 Siskey Pkwy., Matthews.

• Nothing but Noodles: 7930 Rea Road.

• Paco’s Tacos and Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd.

• Reid’s Fine Foods (SouthPark Mall): 4331 Barclay Downs Drive.

• Reid’s Fine Foods (Selwyn Corners): 2823 Selwyn Ave.

• Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road.

• The Porter’s House, 7417 Waverly Walk Ave.

• TRUE Crafted Pizza, 7828 Rea Road.

• Upstream, 6902 Phillips Place.

• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St.

• Which Wich, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road.

• YAFO Kitchen, 720 Gov Morrison St.

CIS of Charlotte-Mecklenburg provides case management services to more than 6,000 students annually in 43 schools with students who have some of the greatest needs but the fewest resources.

An additional 30,000 students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg are supported by CIS each year through school-based programming and volunteer-resource coordination.

Visit www.cischarlotte.org for details.

Discovery Place opening up

access to science education

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place has served more than 100,000 people across the region, an investment of more than $1.3 million in underserved neighborhoods, through its community access program Welcome.

Discovery Place launched Welcome two and a half years ago to provide families with low-cost access to the Discovery Place museums, offering $1 admission to families with EBT cards or WIC vouchers.

“Discovery Place remains dedicated to raising the scientific literacy of our whole community,” CEO Catherine Wilson Horne said. “The success we’ve had with Welcome confirms that we need to connect with all of our neighbors and to offer inclusive opportunities for everyone to explore science.”

Opera Carolina welcomes new communications specialist

CHARLOTTE – Bianca Payton has joined Opera Carolina as communications manager.

Payton’s responsibilities include managing media outreach and communications.

“She’s dynamic, energetic, knows social media and SEO and has a love for music of all kinds,” said James Meena, general director and principal conductor.

Payton, a native of New York City, has worked at Conde Nast Digital; in online advertising, branding and social media for Verizon; and as a delegate at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

She also worked as vice president at S&S Associates, a New York City-based boutique public relations firm specializing in music, entertainment and sports.

Snipes thriller, ‘The Recall,’ opens locally

CHARLOTTE – Wesley Snipes’ new science-fiction thriller, “The Recall,” opens Friday, June 16, in a handful of cities, including the AMC Carolina Pavilion 22 in Charlotte.

The film will be released on video on demand platforms. It will have a Virtual Realty companion, “The Recall Abduction.”

Visit www.therecallmovie.com for details.