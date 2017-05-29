Levine Museum of the New South salutes military personnel

CHARLOTTE – The Levine Museum of the New South will be among more than 2,000 museums across the country offering free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“Levine Museum deeply appreciates our country’s military personnel and their families for their service and sacrifice,” said Kathryn Hill, Levine Museum President and CEO. “While we offer a discount to military personnel throughout the year, we are proud to extend free admission to military families this summer, giving them an opportunity to explore Charlotte’s history and culture.”

The program is known as Blue Star Museums.