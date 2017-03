CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne offers an Easter Tea, featuring a special menu with the option to add Yellow Bubbles Champagne for $8 or a Lemon Chiffon-inspired cocktail for $10.

The tea takes place 1 to 4 p.m. April 12 to 15 at the hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

The event costs $45 for adults and $25 for children 5 to 12 years old (excluding tax & gratuity).

Call 704-248-4100 for reservations.

Visit www.theballantynehotel.com for details.