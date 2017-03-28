The Ballantyne serving Easter brunch 

CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne offers an Easter Brunch with live entertainment, giveaways and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
The brunch includes fresh salads, decorative displays, seasonal entrées, breakfast items, carving station and desserts.
It takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16 at the hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.
The event costs $85 for adults, $35 for children 5 to 12 years old and free for children 4 years old and younger (tax and 23 percent service charge not included).
Call 704-248-4100 for reservations.
Visit www.theballantynehotel.com for details.
