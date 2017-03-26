Polk historic site hosts Music, Dance ‘n Que Fest

PINEVILLE – The President James K Polk State Historic Site kicks off spring with its Second Annual Music, Dance ‘n Que Fest.

Kick back as artists dance, sing and play their way through historic tunes, folk songs and bluegrass music. Bring a chair or a blanket to lounge on or snag a seat on a bale of hay.

The festival takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the site, located at 12031 Lancaster Hwy. Admission is free. Entertainment comes at no cost, while barbecue will be available for a small free.