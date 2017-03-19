Opera Carolina presents Puccini western

CHARLOTTE – When Puccini’s “The Girl of the West” premieres in Charlotte, it will be the culmination of a nearly two-year collaboration with Opera Carolina, New York City Opera, Teatro Lirico in Cagliari, Sardenia and the Teatro di Giglio in Lucca, Italy.

“We will have guests from around the world here in Charlotte for the opening of the new production,” said James Meena, general director and principal conductor of Opera Carolina.

Meena and Marcello Giordani, a leading Italian tenor for two decades at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, who will star in the production, had the idea to co-produce Puccini’s famous western. Italian director/designer Ivan Stefanutti heads the creative team that includes the Atelier Nicolao in Venice, Italy.

“The Girl of the West” is Grand Opera’s version of Gunsmoke or a Clint Eastwood western – except it’s set to an operatic soundtrack.

“Our theme this year has been ‘Life Set to Music,’ and all three Grand Operas we’ve produced demonstrate that the stories told through opera are real and relevant,” Meena said. “There’s nothing more American than the Western, and Puccini proves that the enduring genre is a good fit for the stage – as well as for novels and television.”

Performances are held at the Belk Theater. Tickets start at $21. Tickets are on sale through the Performing Arts Center Box Office at 704.372.1000 or via operacarolina.org.