Opera Carolina hosts international voice competition

CHARLOTTE – Opera Carolina will host the Marcello Giordani International Vocal Competition from April 24 to 28 at Belk Theater.

Following three days of preliminary rounds for up to 100 contestants, three finalists will be featured in a gala concert Friday, April 28, Belk Theater.

Anyone interested in performing must submit an online application by March 15. The competition is open to aspiring opera singers of all nationalities between 21 and 35 years old.

“Opera Carolina is quickly being recognized as an artistically engaging company with the highest international standards,” said James Meena, general director and principal conductor. “Hosting the Fourth Marcello Giordani International Voice Competition brings distinction to our company and our city.”

Visit www.marcellogiordani-foundation.org or www.operacarolina.org for details.