New children’s book builds multi-generational bridge

CHARLOTTE – Warren Publishing’s new children’s release, “Lucy Lou’s Magical Phone,” weaves technology into classic storytelling and provides a multi-generational learning experience.

Author Jayme Trainor’s debut portrays Lucy Lou as an intelligent, inquisitive child with a vivid imagination that includes a magical red cellular flip phone. The phone leads Lucy Lou toward the discovery of family legacy and the importance of quality time spent together.

Trainor is a former elementary school and remedial reading teacher with a master’s degree in education from Temple University.

Illustrator Lela Kometiani has earned recognition in both book illustration and graphic design and has received several first place awards, including the Writer’s Digest National Award and the Skipping Stones Award.