CHARLOTTE –Students become reporters for the Cape Fear Mercury to gather and report information from backcountry patriots in the Charlotte Museum of History’s Homeschool Day.

Students will learn about spying, militia drilling and patriotic women 1 to 4 p.m. March 28 at the museum, 3500 Shamrock Drive. The event costs $10 per child or $25 per family.

Register at www.charlottemuseum.org.