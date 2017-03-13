Monkey Joe’s celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Monkey Joe’s Gastonia, Matthews, Pineville and University locations are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by offering $2 off admission price for kids wearing green March 17.

Children who find Monkey Joe’s and Monkey Jane’s pot of gold in March can win a $5 gift card.

The children’s entertainment center is filled with indoor jumps, slides and obstacle courses.

Monkey Joe’s Matthews opens March 17, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., at 0101 E. Independence Blvd.

Monkey Joe’s Pineville opens March 17, from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., at 601 N Polk St.

Visit www.monkeyjoes.com for details.