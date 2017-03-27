Festival of Tables thrives on interior design

CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will present dozens of decorated and designed tables at the 29th annual Festival of Tables.

The event includes a luncheon, silent auction and program featuring Kelly Davis, executive director of the Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation and wife of Carolina Panthers player Thomas Davis.

Former WCNC anchor Beth Troutman will emcee the event.

The premier interior design event has raised nearly $1 million since 1987. This year’s event benefits The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte, Center of Hope shelter for homeless women and children, and other Salvation Army programs.

The festival takes place April 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Sheraton, 555 S McDowell St.,

Charlotte. Tickets are available to buy online for $40.

Visit www.salvationarmycharlotte.org/fot for details.