Carolina Pro Musica’s transports audience to Paris in spring

Carolina Pro Musica includes Karen Hite Jacob, director and harpsichord; Rebecca Miller Saunders, soprano; Edward Ferrell, 18th c. flute; Holly Wright Maurer, viola da gamba; and assisted by John Pruett, baroque violin. John Jacob photo courtesy of Carolina Pro Musica)

CHARLOTTE – Carolina Pro Musica presents, “Paris à Printemps,” a concert featuring music by Clerambault, a master of the French cantata.

The group performs “early music” using period instruments and voice in the styles of the musical periods in which it was written. Baroque violinist John Pruett will assist with the concert.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Martin Episcopal Church, 1510 E. 7th St. Tickets cost $16 for regular admission and $8 for students and seniors. Buy them at www.carolinapromusica.org or at the door.

 

