Blumenthal announces Broadway Lights series

The rumors are true: Hamilton is coming to Charlotte.

That show, among others, will delight audiences in the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s 25th Anniversary season of the 2017-18 PNC Broadway Lights series.

The series will include non new schools plus returns of Broadway favorites, including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, The Book of Mormon, and Disney’s The Lion King.

“We’re celebrating our first 25 years by welcoming to Charlotte many of the best musicals in the history of Broadway,” said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard. “We are thrilled Hamilton will anchor our 25th Anniversary year. Eight other new titles are on the PNC Broadway Lights season plus returns of perennial favorites. For the first time in the same season we will have the most recent winners of the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Revival of a Musical and Best New Play.”

Eight incredible productions are part of the 2017-2018 PNC Broadway Lights package, including the electrifying show that takes you behind the music and inside the real story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, On Your Feet!; the New York Times Critics’ Pick and high-octane smash, School of Rock; the new hit featuring original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, Waitress; the 10-time Tony nominated hilarious smash hit, Something Rotten!; the five-time Tony nominated new Broadway musical from Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star; the 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival, The Color Purple; the ultimate love story continues with Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera; and Hamilton.

Season ticketholders looking for maximum value can opt for a nine-show package.

As the ninth show option, The Humans, a new American classic that won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play is an uproarious, hopeful and heartbreaking story that takes place over the course of a family dinner on Thanksgiving.

Blumenthal will present a knockout lineup of Broadway Extras, including the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera and a fan favorite in Charlotte, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. Plus, back by popular demand, the nine-time Tony Award winner, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon and the awe-inspiring visual artistry alive on stage, Disney’s The Lion King, winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Renewals are set to begin on March 10 and are expected to continue through mid-April.

The on-sale date for season tickets for new buyers will be later in April. Call 704-335-1010 or visit BlumenthalArts.org/Broadway to receive new buyer notifications of the on-sale date.

Current season tickets holders will enjoy the right to swap up to four of their season shows for anything else coming next season and the opportunity to buy tickets to additional Broadway shows and special attractions before sales open to the public. (Swapping for additional tickets to Hamilton is not permitted. Season Ticket holders will be able to purchase a limited number of additional tickets for Hamilton during an exclusive time period later in the year.)

Blumenthal also is rolling out its Ticket Protect program this year. For about half of what one show in a season package costs, subscribers can protect their investment in all nine shows with Ticket Protect. This provides a refund should you be unable to attend a show due to approved reasons like dangerous weather conditions, illness, accidents and more. Buyers can include Ticket Protect in their extended payment plan.

2017-2018 PNC BROADWAY LIGHTS

ON YOUR FEET! (Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 2017 – Ovens Auditorium)

SCHOOL OF ROCK (Jan. 9-14, 2018 – Ovens Auditorium)

WAITRESS (March 13-18, 2018 – Belk Theater)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! (May 8-13, 2018 – Belk Theater)

BRIGHT STAR (June 26-July 1, 2018 – Belk Theater)

THE COLOR PURPLE (July 10-15, 2018 – Belk Theater)

LOVE NEVER DIES: The Phantom Returns (Sept. 11-16, 2018 – Ovens Auditorium)

HAMILTON (Oct. 10-Nov. 4, 2018 – Belk Theater)

Include THE HUMANS (May 1- 6, 2018 – Knight Theater) for a 9-show package!

BROADWAY EXTRAS

LES MISÉRABLES (Dec. 13-17, 2017—Ovens Auditorium)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Jan. 17-28, 2018 – Belk Theater)

BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL (April 17-22, 2018 – Ovens Auditorium)

THE BOOK OF MORMON (July 24-29, 2018 – Belk Theater)

DISNEY’S THE LION KING (Aug. 22-Sept. 9, 2018 – Belk Theater)