Charlotte Fine Art Gallery announces May events

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery will feature the work of Joni Purk, Susan Staub and David Terpening, as well as offer a pair of activities, in May.

Terpening is a wood turner, while Purk and Staub are oil painters. Their work will be displayed May 2 to June 3. All work is available for purchase. The exhibit is free.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road.

The gallery hosts a Girl’s Night Out event with a special mother-daughter theme 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 12, in which participants create unique paintings. The event costs $40 and includes supplies and refreshments. It’s for ages 12 and older. Advance registration is required.

Jeremy Sams hosts an adult workshop, “Teaching Plein Air Painting Fundamentals with Jeremy.” Learn about narrowing down a subject, composing creative compositions, balancing lights and darks and controlling colors. Offered 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 and 20. The event costs $200. Advance registration is required.

Call 704-541-0741 for details.