Tickets available for South End Hops Festival

CHARLOTTE – Tickets are on sale for the fourth annual South End Hops Festival.

The event will offer craft beer, live music and food trucks. Featured breweries include Big Boss Brewing Company, Blue Blaze Brewing Company and Triple C Brewing Company.

The festival, produced by Third Rock Events, takes place 2 to 6 p.m. May 13 at 308 W. Carson Blvd.

General admission costs $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. The price includes unlimited beer tasting and souvenir tasting cup. VIP tickets cost $50 and include early entrance and access to an area offering appetizers and seating.

Proceeds benefit RescuedMe, which rescues dogs, rehabilitates them and places them in stable, loving homes.

Visit www.southendhopsfest.org or call 877-725-8849 for details.