CHARLOTTE – Michele Mitchell will be in town for the Charlotte premiere of her documentary, “The Uncondemned,” which tells of activists and lawyers making rape a war crime.

Mitchell works as an investigative reporter with “NOW with Bill Moyers” on PBS. She also directed “Haiti: Where Did the Money Go?” and reported for “CNN Headline News.”

The screening takes place Feb. 9 at Regal Park Terrace Stadium, 4289 Park Road.

Visit www.theuncondemned.com for details.